Video: Watch Every Episode of 'Metal Evolution' Documentary

In case you missed the excellent Metal Evolution documentary series that aired on VH1 earlier this year, you can now stream (almost) all of the episodes online, courtesy of VH1. We've embedded them all below for easy viewing.

If you didn't catch them the first time around, they were produced by the same people who brought you Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage, Iron Maiden: Flight 666 and Metal: A Headbanger's Journey, so if you liked those, they're definitely worth checking out!

You can check out more from Banger Films here.

