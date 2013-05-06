Video: Yngwie Malmsteen Performs "Blue" on Local TV Show in Memphis

Guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen visited a local TV station in Memphis — WREG/News 3 — this past Friday morning, promoting his May 3 appearance at the 2013 Beale Street Music Festival.

Malmsteen chatted about his new album, Spellbound, and his new book, Relentless.

He also performed a few songs — including "Blue," a track from his 1999 album, Alchemy — in front of an impressive array of Marshall stacks.

Check out the two videos below — and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments!

NOTE: If you want to hear Malmsteen play, go straight to the first video. If you want to hear him chat, then play, start with the second video!