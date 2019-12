A young cancer-stricken Pantera fan named Peyton had one wish: to shred out on "Walk," a classic Pantera tune.

Wednesday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Make-A-Wish Foundation made that wish come true. Peyton got on stage with Phil Anselmo, Pantera's former frontman, and his band the Illegals, and had some serious fun. You can check out a video of the performance below.

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals are tour now.