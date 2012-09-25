Video: Zakk Wylde Announces Signature Edition Guitar Instruction DVDs

Earlier today, Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde announced his new signature-edition guitar-instruction DVD series.

The Zakk Wylde Signature Edition Guitar Apprentice will be available October 1 at Guitar Centers across the country.

The series, which was recorded live at Wylde’s "Black Vatican" studio in Los Angeles, features six DVDs of guitar instruction by Wylde. He gets into rhythm patterns, solo breakdowns, tones, pedals and gear. There are 15 levels of learning per song. The DVDs also feature exclusive videos, tours of the studio, interviews and commentary (as only Wylde can deliver it).

Users can learn songs from Black Label Society’s Order of the Black two different ways: via Wylde demonstrating face-to-face and through Guitar Apprentice's visual-learning method.

"It's about as thorough and comprehensive a learning tool as you're gonna get. I wanted to make sure anyone learning guitar from me understood what it takes to play on a stage in front of thousands or in their own basement. I wish this was around when I first started playing,” Wylde said. “This ain’t no video game either.”

The Guitar Center-exclusive version features a bonus 60 minutes of concert and interview footage including a never-before-seen prison concert and interviews from an appearance Wylde made in the UK, interviews at the “Black Vatican,” a conversation with Wylde on replacing Randy Rhoads, gear talk, the story of Wylde’s first guitar, a Q&A session and more.

There will be in-store promotions, including a chance to win a private lesson with Wylde — or a dream gear package featuring the same equipment Wylde uses. Fans can register by visiting their local Guitar Center and trying out the new product.

For more information on the Zakk Wylde Signature Edition Guitar Apprentice, visit guitarapprentice.com, zakkwylde.com or guitarcenter.com.