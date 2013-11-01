Video: Zakk Wylde Performs Solo Acoustic Version of "Lovin' Woman"

Check out this just-posted (October 31) video of Zakk Wylde performing a solo acoustic version of Black Label Society's "Lovin' Woman."

In the video, Wylde is showing off EMG's new ACS acoustic pickup — which is why the video was posted by EMG over at their EMGPickups channel on YouTube.

From EMG:

"Hear Zakk like you've never heard him before — guitar, voice and raw talent. We're proud to have Zakk in the EMG family and to share this with the EMGtv audience. Check out the EMG ACS acoustic pickup in action!"