Video: ZZ Top Debut New Single, "I Got to Get Paid," in Jeremiah Weed Commercial

A new commercial for Jeremiah Weed alcohol products features an appearance by the one-and-only ZZ Top.

In case you have a hard time spotting them, they're the guys standing inside the Jeremiah Weed cooler performing their new single, “I Got to Get Paid.”

The song, their first single in nine years, is from the Texas trio's still-untitled upcoming studio album, which is being produced by Rick Rubin.

Check out the quick scene where Billy Gibbons uses a can of Jeremiah Weed as a slide.

For more about ZZ Top and their upcoming Gang of Outlaws Tour with 3 Doors Down, visit their official Facebook page.

Most of “I Got to Get Paid” can be heard below.