Viral Video: Robot Band Performs Motörhead's "Ace of Spades"

Motörhead may have made "Ace of Spades" famous as a three-piece, but Compressorhead have just taken the Lemmy-penned tune viral with substantially more pieces — namely gears, cogs and pistons. Check out the video below of this all-metal band playing an all-time metal classic.

According to the band's website, the robot guitarist, Fingers, has 78 purpose-built, hydraulic-actuated fingers. His favorite guitarists include Angus Young, Yngwie Malmsteen and Dave Murray.

The band is expected to make an appearance at the 2013 Big Day Out festival.

In the words of Kent Brockman, "I, for one, welcome our new robot overlords."