“It was all automatic Eddie Van Halen comparisons. I wanted something different”: Vito Bratta explains why he switched from Stratocasters to his iconic Steinberger

Armed with his now-iconic white Steinberger electric guitar, Vito Bratta helped launch White Lion, and contributed his chops to what would become one of the most influential glam metal bands of the ‘80s.

As one of the definitive shredders of the decade, Bratta would often find himself compared to his contemporary Eddie Van Halen – and it turns out such comparisons had a formative influence on the guitarist’s gear choices.

In the new issue of Guitar World, Bratta charts his history with the white Steinberger in question, and recalls how he was encouraged to switch from Stratocaster-style models due to “automatic” comparisons with EVH.

“It was all automatic Eddie Van Halen comparisons when I played a Strat-style guitar, so I wanted something different,” he reveals.

Having said that, EVH links weren’t the only reason for Bratta’s switch. During the ‘80s, the White Lion virtuoso also held a particular affinity for emerging, high-tech gear – and a headless, custom-built instrument certainly fit the bill.

“I had gotten into a high-tech mode,” Bratta explains. “I switched from ‘60s Marshalls to ADA pre- and power amps, and I was just in a mode where I wanted all the newest tech and gear.

“What I loved about the Steinberger was when I walked on an arena stage, and they hit those big powerful spotlights, and all the stuff engaged, it would stay in tune. With an all-wood Strat, that wasn’t the case.”

Moving to the Steinberger did come with its benefits, aside from the on-stage reliability. As Bratta goes on to explain, his headless model was a totally different beast altogether.

“It’s definitely not a Strat,” he reveals. “It has an 81 EMG Active pickup in the neck and an 85 EMG Active pickup in the bridge. There was a factory modification done that only my guitars had, which is I only had one volume knob and a two-way switch.”

The guitar in question made its debut on the Aerosmith tour, and would remain Bratta’s main guitar until 1991, featuring on Big Game and Mane Attraction.

Strats did make it onto some White Lion material, though. As Bratta revealed in a previous issue of Guitar World, he used Jimi Hendrix's black Stratocaster on All You Need is Rock 'n' Roll.

