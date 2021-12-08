Vola teams up with Kaspar Jalily for signature semi-hollow, the KJM J1 Vasti

Vola has joined forces with award-winning French guitarist Kaspar Jalily for a sleek semi-hollow signature electric guitar, the KJM J1 Vasti.

Jalily is part of today’s flourishing social media music scene, and has amassed over 50,000 followers on Instagram. The session guitarist has also received international plaudits for his playing, having won the Rhythm guitar prize at the 2018 Six String Theory competition.

For his first-ever signature, Jalily – who has a background in classical music – sought to design an instrument that would accommodate his versatile “vintage-meets-modern approach” that has been championed by platforms such as Pickup Music.

(Image credit: Vola)

The spec sheet includes an f-hole-equipped, chambered alder body, as well as a roasted maple neck and fretboard, the latter of which features a 12” radius and 22 stainless steel frets. Other appointments include a 25.5” scale length, GraphTech TUSQ nut and Gotoh 510TS-FE1 tremolo bridge.

As for pickups, it features an HSH configuration comprising Vola VHC and VS-I humbuckers, as well as a VS-I middle single-coil. Controls include a five-way selector switch and a mini humbucker coil-tap.

Of his new instrument, Jalily said, “We worked hard with Vola to create the perfect instrument for guitarists that need a versatile, good-looking, lightweight and comfortable guitar.

“Truly a great vintage-meets-modern approach,” he added. “With this guitar, players with a traditional electric guitar language will be able to express it with ease while innovators will have all the tools and features to expand on their ideas.”

(Image credit: Vola)

In a demo video, Jalily expanded on his choice of electronics by saying, “As a session musician you need a lot of different sounds available from one guitar, and I’m not a fan of bringing so many guitars to a session.

"I like to have my one workhorse guitar, and this does it really well.”

The Vola KJM J1 Vasti is available now for $1,829, and comes with a Vola Custom Series gigbag.

To find out more, head over to Vola.