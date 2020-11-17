Vote for the greatest guitar solo of all time!

Yep: it's the vote that will divide families, split friends and pit bandmate against bandmate. But at the end, the victor will be clear and undisputed.

Total Guitar wants your votes for The Greatest Guitar Solo Of All Time.

You can choose from the many classic tracks listed below. You can vote for as many as you like, and if your favourite isn't in our shortlist, you can nominate your own personal choice in the box at the bottom.

Every vote counts – and we WILL count every vote – and we’ll be revealing the results very soon: in Total Guitar magazine and on this very site.