Vote for the best bass part of all time!

Bass players! Help us decide the greatest bass parts of all time – whether lines, solos, fills or just cool grooves – and we’ll run the results on the cover of Bass Player’s next issue. We’ve chosen 100 iconic bass parts to get you started: you can vote as many times as you like, and we encourage you to add your own choices too.

We’ve restricted the choices to one song per bassist – otherwise the poll would only contain entries by James Jamerson, Carole Kaye, Lee Sklar, Chuck Rainey, Paul McCartney and Geddy Lee – except in a few cases where a bassist performed both with a band and solo.

We’re sticking to real bass, whether upright or electric, so there are no samples and also no songs such as Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes, cool as that bass part – played on a pitchshifted guitar – definitely is.

This poll runs until June 3, so get your votes in now!