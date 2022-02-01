Vox revives its iconic "Teardrop" body shape with new-for-2022 Mark III Mini model

Vox has unveiled the Mark III Mini electric guitar – a reboot of its famed Mark IV "Teardrop" guitar from the 1960s.

The model was first previewed in January last year as part of the brand’s Future Product Preview, and now, after 12 months of waiting, the Mark III Mini has been officially released.

Arriving in three colorways – Marble, Loud Red and Aqua Green – the model sports the same unique body shape as the flagship Teardrop six-string, though boasts an updated spec sheet that features a pair, rather than a trio, of single-coils.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Vox) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Vox) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Vox) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Vox)

The unspecified proprietary pickups are controlled via master volume and tone knobs, as well as a pickup selector switch, and line up alongside a fixed six-saddle bridge system. The combination is said to lend itself to a faithful ‘60s-esque tone.

What’s interesting about the Mark III Mini is that, despite the incredibly small 476mm scale, the guitar boasts the same tuning and tension as a standard guitar, thanks to the heavy gauge electric guitar strings, 42mm nut and newly designed custom tuning pegs.

Therefore, it promises the playability of a full-sized electric but in a remarkably small package that can be easily transported.

In terms of specifics, the Mark II Mini sports a lightweight terentang body and bolt-on maple neck, which is topped with a purple heart fretboard and 19 medium jumbo frets.

A range of accessories also accompany the model, including a neck adjustment wrench, saddle adjustment tool and carry bag.

The Vox Mark III Mini is available now for £199, which works out to be approximately $270.

To find out more, head over to Vox.