Vox reveals a wealth of new guitars in development with intriguing Future Product Preview

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Vox has already had a particularly hectic NAMM season, having previously announced two Bobcat guitars, three different guitar/bass amplifier headphones and a new line of affordable Mini Go modeling guitar amps.

Given this recent slew of announcements, Vox would be forgiven for taking its foot off the gas and stepping back from the gear front for a while.

However, the guitar and amp powerhouse has instead pressed on, giving guitarists something to look forward to when NAMM season ends by offering a glimpse at what else is to come in the near-future.

You can usually find a host of in-development products at the Vox booth each NAMM, so we're pleased to see that time-honored tradition continue, even as the physical show is unable to go ahead.

While details are slim, read on to find out about the upcoming Vox products we can expect to see over the next year or two...

Vox Giulietta VGA-5TD

(Image credit: Vox)

First up is the the Vox Giulietta VGA-5TD – a single-cutaway archtop acoustic-electric guitar that features a thin 13mm body and compact 24.75" scale length.

Sporting either a Natural/Gunmetal or Pearl Orange finish, the classy digital modeling guitar utilizes an AREOS-D system to offer up to 18 acoustic, electric and synth sounds with onboard drives and reverbs.

Vox Giuletta VGA-5TPS

(Image credit: Vox)

The Vox Giuletta VGA-5TPS is strikingly similar, however the concept images flash Pearl Rose and Pearl White finishes, alongside a patent-pending hybrid wood/aluminium bridge.

As for what the Guiletta VGA-5TPS is going to sound like, a Super Capacitor Preamp System is paired with piezo pickup in the bridge for what we can imagine are pretty pristine cleans.

Vox Avena-1

(Image credit: Vox)

Elsewhere in the Future Product lineup is a modern reimagining of the retro Apache solid-body guitar from 1964 – the Vox Avena-1.

The Vox Avena-1 is to be kitted out with two humbucker pickups with symmetrical coils for feedback reduction, a rhythm machine with 11 genres and a built-in amplifier with four effects.

The Metallic Red, Metallic Blue and Metallic Orange finishes will be available for the eye-catching axe.

Vox Mark III Mini Guitar

(Image credit: Vox)

Why revisit one iconic guitar shape when you can revisit two? The final offering of the Future Product Preview is the Vox Mark III, which pays homage to the iconic Vox teardrop guitar shape first introduced in 1962.

Constructed with a tiny 476mm scale length using a lightweight body, the upcoming Mark III promises to deliver a full scale feel for easy, precise playing, as well as sparkling highs by way of new single-coil pickups.

Aqua Green, Lipstick Red and Marble finishes will be available.

Head over to Vox to find out more.