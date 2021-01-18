Vox promises accurate amp simulations from its new VGH guitar/bass amplifier headphones

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Vox has revived its guitar amp headphone range with the all-new VGH guitar/bass amp headphones.

Using valve reactor-based technology and onboard effects to recreate dynamic amp sounds for quieter jam sessions, the new closed-air dynamic headphones – designed with Audio-Technica – come in three different styles, each offering its own sonic variation.

The VGH-AC30 features the amp’s famous “chimney” sounds, and promises clean, brilliant tones at lower volumes and crunchy bites when dialed up. In comparison, the VGH-ROCK model packs a more penetrating punch, offering sounds more in line with an ‘80s/’90s amp stack.

The VGH-BASS offers a wider dynamic range and the ability to be cranked up to higher volumes, thanks to a built-in compressor.

The easy-to-operate headphones come equipped with an array of onboard effects – including chorus, delay and reverb – to add color to your guitar’s natural tone, as well as a jack cable with plenty of length for those who like to pretend they’re on stage while practicing in their bedroom.

The headphones also sport an aux in jack, which means guitarists can play along to their favorite songs using any compatible music player device.

Featuring rotatable earpads for easy storage, the VGH headphones also promise premium comfort and minimum fatigue, ensuring they can be worn for longer periods of time.

As an added bonus, when the headphones are turned off, the versatile VGH model works like a standard pair of headphones.

Visit Vox for more info on the new VGH headphones.