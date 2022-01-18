Walrus Audio updates the Mako Series D1 High-Fidelity Stereo Delay with refined tones and new functionality

When Walrus Audio debuted its feature-rammed Mako Series with the D1 High-Fidelity Stereo Delay, we praised it as a “flexible tone machine” with myriad practical applications. Now, two years on, the Oklahoma pedal co has updated the format with a host of new features.

First, a quick recap of the original D1: this is a compact delay packing five algorithms (Digital, Modulated, Vintage, Dual and Reverse), complete with modulation, tone, age, and tap/clock subdivision controls, as well as an attack knob to soften the transient of repeats.

Those tones are teamed with stereo inputs and outputs, full MIDI control and nine onboard presets, not to mention an onboard tap tempo footswitch.

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

The new D1 adds a wealth of new features, chief of which is a stereo width control, allowing for new Panning and Haas Stereo Effect doubling delay types.

USB functionality is also new, and will be used for future firmware updates from Walrus itself, while other tweaks include a stronger Reverse setting and a tape delay-emulating Vintage program.

Like the original, the new D1 runs from a 9V pedalboard power supply capable of supplying 300mA.

Existing D1 owners will need to plump for the new version if they want to get their hands on these fresh features, however, owing to software and hardware tweaks on the V2 (not to mention the V1’s lack of a USB port).

The new D1 is available now for $349 – see Walrus Audio for more info.