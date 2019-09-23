Walrus Audio’s Defcon4 returns as the EB-10 preamp/EQ/boost

Following allegations of sexual misconduct, Ryan Adams was dropped by several guitar, amp and pedal companies in February this year, one of which was Walrus Audio, which has now rebranded Adams’ Defcon4 signature pedal as the EB-10 preamp/EQ/boost.

The EB-10 features a trio of rotary knobs, with 12dB of boost or cut across low, mid and high frequencies, with the amount of cut or boost determined by a trio of associated toggle switches - in contrast to the original's on/off operation.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Walrus Audio) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Walrus Audio)

There’s also an onboard boost, which adds 10dB of MOSFET boost, as well as three presets, which can be footswitched between using a preset mode.

The EB-10 is available in cream or matte black finishes for $229 - that's a hefty reduction from the Defcon4's $299, and a portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, too.

See Walrus Audio for more info.

The company follows in the footsteps of JHS Pedals, which rebranded the Ryan Adams VCR as the Space Commander back in March, while Benson Amps also abandoned its own collaboration with the singer-songwriter following allegations first reported in the New York Times.