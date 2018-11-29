Walter Trout Announces Covers Album, 'Survivor Blues,' Shares New Track

Walter Trout has announced the release of a new covers album, Survivor Blues, due via Provogue Records / Mascot Label Group on January 25.

Trout explained the origins of the new effort, which he described as no ordinary covers album: “I’m riding in my car sometimes, and I’ve got a blues station on—and here’s another band doing ‘Got My Mojo Workin’.’ And there’s a little voice in me that says, ‘Does the world need another version of that song?’

"So I came up with an idea. I didn’t want to do ‘Stormy Monday’ or ‘Messin’ with the Kid.’ I didn’t want to do the blues greatest hits. I wanted to do old, obscure songs that have hardly been covered. And that’s how Survivor Blues started."

In advance of the album’s release, Trout has shared the first single, a cover of Jimmy Dawkins’ “Me, My Guitar and the Blues.” You can check it out above.

Survivor Blues can be pre-ordered here.

1. “Me, My Guitar And The Blues”

2. “Be Careful How You Vote”

3. “Woman Don’t Lie” (Featuring Sugaray Rayford)

4. “Sadie”

5. “Please Love Me”

6. “Nature’s Disappearing”

7. “Red Sun”

8. “Something Inside Of Me”

9. “It Takes Time”

10. “Out Of Bad Luck”

11. “Goin’ Down To The River” (featuring Robby Krieger)

12. “God’s Word”