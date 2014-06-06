Walter Trout Offers Free Song Download, "Wastin' Away," from New Album, 'The Blues Came Callin''

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents a free download of "Wastin' Away," a new song by venerable bluesman Walter Trout.

The song is from Trout's new album, The Blues Came Callin', which will be released June 10 by Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

Click HERE to get your free download — or use the widget at the bottom of this story.

The guitarist, who is still recovering from his long-awaited May 26 liver transplant surgery, will be honored June 10 at New York City's Iridium Jazz Club. That night, a new documentary, The Blues Came Callin': The Walter Trout Story, will be premiered. The evening also will feature performances by Joe Louis Walker, Jon Paris and Jim Weider, who will join a house band assembled by Elmore's Arnie Goodman — featuring Rocky Athas, Scott Holt and Jeff Simon.

There are two sittings planned for 8 and 10:30 p.m., with a door charge of $25. Tickets can be bought HERE.

For the event, Athas, Holt and Simon are appearing to support Trout as he recuperates at the Nebraska Medical Center.

"I've respected and admired Walter's playing since his days with John Mayall," Holt says. "He's an incredible, fiery guitarist, a great entertainer and a tremendous talent."

Paris offers, "Walter Trout's heartfelt tribute to the late-great Luther Allison is just one example of Trout's musical virtuosity. Wishing Walter a fast and full recovery, so he can get back to doing what he does so well, play the blues!"

Athas adds, "Not just a great musician...but a man of real character." The emcee for the evening will be Brian Cadey, a veteran radio correspondent with a rich history in the blues from tenures at CBS Radio and BMP's House of Blues Radio.

Trout's new album, The Blues Came Callin', finds Trout looking back at an almost 50-year commitment to playing and singing the blues. The album was recorded throughout 2013, and the songs reflect the guitarist's thoughts about mortality and his renewed appreciation for being alive. Of the 12 new songs, 10 are originals. One is written by Mayall just for the occasion, and the other is a J.B. Lenoir cover. Trout searches his soul on this album and lays it bare, allowing the celebration of his career to be infused with new appreciation for life. The Blues Came Callin' was produced by Trout and Eric Corne.

"To play my music for people has become even more important to me," Trout says. "When I think about looking out into the crowds of people and connecting with everyone on a soul level, and sharing the experience of music with them, this is what keeps me fighting to get back: My family and my music is my lifeline. These days, it means more to me than ever before."