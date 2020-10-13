Guitarists band together to support blues great Eric Gales, who is battling COVID-19

Blues and rock electric guitar great Eric Gales and his wife and bandmate LaDonna Gales have both contracted COVID-19, and now members of the guitar community, including Joe Bonamassa and Walter Trout, have come together to help the pair during their recovery.

Additionally, Larry Walker, a friend of the Gale family, has started a GoFundMe page, with all donations going towards covering the musicians’ medical and living expenses.

Said Walker, “As with most professional musicians they have been without work since last March due to the COVID-19 Pandemic as all live music venues have been shut down.

My friends Eric Gales and his wife LaDonna are struggling with Covid 19. Anything we can do for them to offset their medical expenses would be a big help. Feel Better my friends! Love Joe @ericgalesband Joe Bonamassa A photo posted by @joebonamassa on Oct 12, 2020 at 2:49pm PDT

“Both Eric and his wife and band mate LaDonna were both hit with the coronavirus at the same time. I am asking for your assistance to please donate to help them through this trying time and help them to stay stable financially with a small donation, of $5, $10, $20 or whatever you can.”

He continued, “The Gales are a very proud family and would never ask for help but I have watched these two give back to their community so many times. Helping the homeless or just someone in need that was without hope.

“They are so deserving of the same compassion! Let’s please show them the same love that they’ve shown so many!”

Bonamassa, who recently wrapped recording on an album with Gales, took to his social media to point fans toward the GoFundMe page, writing, “My friends Eric Gales and his wife LaDonna are struggling with COVID-19. Anything we can do for them to offset their medical expenses would be a big help.”

Wrote Trout on Facebook, “Eric Gales is one of the greatest musicians and finest human beings on the planet. He is now in the hospital suffering with COVID-19 and he needs our help.

“His amazing wife, LaDonna Gales, is also suffering with the virus. Let’s help them.”

Eric Gales also acknowledged the outpouring of help, writing on his own Facebook page, “I’d like to thank y’all from the bottom of our hearts. Me and LaDonna are hanging in there.

“All of you guys prayers and donations are bringing us much needed relief and joy that prayer still works.”

To make a donation to the Gale family, head to GoFundMe.