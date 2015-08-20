Walter Trout Premieres "Almost Gone" from New Album, 'Battle Scars'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Almost Gone," a new song by Walter Trout.

The track is from Trout's new album, Battle Scars, which will be released worldwide October 23 by Mascot Label Group’s Provogue Records.

The new disc chronicles Trout's recent struggle with liver failure and his subsequent recovery.

“I’m thrilled about this album, about my life and about my music,” said Trout, who returned to the stage in June at the Lead Belly Festival at London’s Royal Albert Hall. “I feel I’m reborn as a songwriter, a singer, a guitarist and a human being. I have a new chance at being the best musician and the best man that I can be. And I’m incredibly happy and grateful.”

Compare that to early 2014, when he was lying in a hospital bed without the strength to move or speak, unable to recognize his children as he watched his body waste away. On May 26, 2014, Trout underwent liver transplant surgery, and the healing process began. “At first I wasn’t strong enough to play a note on the guitar, but as I regained my strength, the music came back to me. Now when I pick up the guitar, it's liberating, joyful and limitless. I feel like I’m 17 again.”

“Almost Gone,” which you can check out below, captures the strength Trout got from his wife.

"[She urged] me to go on fighting when I was in pain, and on the verge of death,” Trout says. “I looked up into her eyes, and she gave me the power to carry on. That experience is reflected in my playing on the song.”

You'll find the complete Battle Scars track list below, plus all of Trout's recently announced tour dates.

For more about Trout, visit waltertrout.com and follow him on Facebook.

Battle Scars Track List:

01.Almost Gone

02.Omaha Prelude

03.Omaha

04.Tomorrow Seems So Far Away

05.Please Take Me Home

06.Playin' Hideaway

07.Haunted By The Night

08.Fly Away

09.Move On

10.My Ship Came In

11.Cold, Cold Ground

12.Gonna Live Again

Walter Trout on Tour:

8/20 Denver, CO Oriental Theatre

8/22 Taos, NM Taos Blues Festival

8/29 Los Angeles, CA Ascencia Urban Blues Festival, Raleigh Studios

9/10 Las Vegas, NV Big Blues Bender

9/11 Las Vegas, NV Big Blues Bender

9/20 Ventura, CA California Beer Festival

9/25 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up

9/26 Huntington Beach, CA Huntington Beach Library Theatre

10/02 San Francisco, CA Biscuits and Blues

10/03 San Francisco, CA Biscuits and Blues

10/04 Sacramento, CA California Auto Museum

10/07 Yakima, WA The Seasons Performance Hall

10/09 Tacoma, WA Jazzbones

10/10 Burlington, WA Skagit Center

10/17 Anchorage, AK Williwaw

11/07 Frederikshavn, Denmark Frederikshavn Bluesfestival

11/08 Malmo, Sweden Sverige

11/10 Silkeborg, Denmark Kedelhuset

11/11 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio

11/13 Harstad, Norway Nordic Hall

11/14 Tromsa, Norway Kulturhuset

11/17 Stockton, UK Arc

11/18 Glasgow, UK ABC

11/20 Holmfirth, UK Picturedrome

11/21 London, UK Forum

11/24 Leamington Spa, UK Assembly

11/25 Frome, UK Cheese & Grain

11/28 Amsterdam, Netherlands Carre

12/01 Hamburg, Germany Fabrik

12/02 Berlin, Germany Kesselhaus

12/03 Bochum, Germany RuhrCongress

12/05 Zurich, Switzerland Kaufleuten

12/06 Munich, Germany Theaterfabrik

4/10 St. Petersburg, FL Tampa Bay Blues Festival (headliner)