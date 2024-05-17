“The Mofetta is my way of bringing it all back and re-creating those singing tones”: Wampler’s Mofetta pays homage to a cult ’90s distortion pedal that now sells for upwards of $400

Boutique pedal builder Brian Wampler has brought back Ibanez's cult ‘90s pedal, the MT10 MOSTORTION in the form of the Mofetta Overdrive/Distortion pedal.

According to Wampler, the Mofetta is a “supercharged MOSTORTION,” delivering “the classic, amp-like overdrive, massive headroom, and versatile 3-band EQ” that made the MT10 MOSTORTION so famous in the first place.

As Wampler puts it, “the Mofetta preserves everything you love about the early ‘90s legend with a powerful new Wampler dimension.”

In 1990, Ibanez released the MT10 MOSTORTION as a budget alternative to more expensive distortion pedals. Although it was later discontinued, its cheaper price tag and amp-like low-gain tones made it a cult classic. Nowadays, secondhand examples command upwards of $400 on the used market.

At the time of the pedal's launch, guitarists arguably incorrectly attributed its tones to the pedal's MOSFET op-amps. This assumption inspired Wampler to create a modern version of the MOSTORTION.

“What if I built one that could actually use MOSFETs for the clipping, using multiple gain staging like a tube amp?” he remarks. “The Mofetta is my way of bringing it all back and re-creating those singing tones.”

As promised, Wampler integrates actual MOSFETs into the pedal's overdrive section via an added Texture feature. This upgrade means that, with the flick of a switch, the pedal goes from “smooth overdrive to fiery distortion.”

Speaking of the Moffet's overdrive, Wampler also pays homage to the original's low to-mid-gain voice. In this way, the Mofetta promises to achieve an “edge-of-breakup to fat, vintage amp-style crunch,” coupled with tube-like compression and high-headroom output.

Another key feature of Wampler's tribute to the ‘90s classic is the integration of a three-band EQ alongside the typical Level and Gain controls. This allows for independent control of the bass, mids and treble.

“If you dial up the mids and treble a bit, you can even use it as a focused boost to push your amp’s breakup, or stacking with another gain pedal, tightening its response and enhancing its character,” advises Wampler.

Priced at $199.97, the Mofetta Overdrive/Distortion pedal is available to order. Head to Wampler for more information.