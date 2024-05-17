“The Mofetta is my way of bringing it all back and re-creating those singing tones”: Wampler’s Mofetta pays homage to a cult ’90s distortion pedal that now sells for upwards of $400

Wampler promises vintage tones with increased versatility via a 3-band EQ and overdrive/distortion switch

part of a guitar on the left and the Wampler Mofetta distortion/overdrive on the right
(Image credit: Wampler)

Boutique pedal builder Brian Wampler has brought back Ibanez's cult ‘90s pedal, the MT10 MOSTORTION in the form of the Mofetta Overdrive/Distortion pedal.

According to Wampler, the Mofetta is a “supercharged MOSTORTION,” delivering “the classic, amp-like overdrive, massive headroom, and versatile 3-band EQ” that made the MT10 MOSTORTION so famous in the first place.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.