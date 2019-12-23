Warm those frosty winter nights with this hour-and-a-half-long video of guitars burning on an open fire

For anyone not lucky enough to have a working fireplace in their holiday abode, YouTube has become a source of placebo-esque warmth with its copious clips of roasting fires. Now, for this holiday season, YouTuber 60 Cycle Hum has gone one louder with a clip designed to delight and enrage guitarists in equal measure.

In a video entitled ‘Relaxing Yule Log - but it’s all guitars’, 60CH main man Ryan Burke sets a (presumably budget) Les Paul-style body afire, before tossing a few necks and an old Dean atop the blaze, in the hour-and-a-half-long clip destined to provide the visual backdrop to your familial arguments and marathon board game sessions.

But before you cry Firebird X, Burke does point out that no functional guitars were burned in the video, and links through to his Go Fund Me fundraiser, which seeks donations for Guitars for Vets - and has the potential to make you feel warmer and fuzzier than watching cheap mahogany incinerate on an open flame.

