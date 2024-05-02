“If my sound isn't right, I feel like I'm wearing ankle weights. To me, playing to a good sound is the most inspiring part about playing guitar”: Warren Haynes explains why having a great guitar tone is non-negotiable

Gov't Mule and the Allman Brothers' Warren Haynes is a master of nuanced guitar tones and dynamics. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he puts a lot of emphasis on getting his sound right, however long that takes.

“If my sound isn't right, I feel like I'm wearing ankle weights,” he notes in a recent interview with Rick Beato.

“I can play you know, you can go through the motions and play stuff that you know works. But that's not fulfilling. That's not gratifying. To me, playing to a good sound is the most inspiring part about playing guitar.”

Part of what makes his sound distinctive is his preference for guitars that aren't easy to play. “I call my action, 'Too high for lead, not high enough for slide.' It's a compromise where I can do both.

“So I just keep it. And it works for me. And it also makes me slow down and fight the instrument a little bit more. I think there's something to be said for having to fight your instrument, you know.

“And I love Les Paul's for that, too. Because they put up a fight. They're not the easiest guitar to play. No, they're very gratifying and give you an amazing sound. But life could be easier. There are a lot of choices that are much easier to play, but it just doesn't feel right to me.”

He also reveals that he's currently working with Gibson on another signature guitar – one that features two P-90 pickups.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The sound that P-90s have is pretty amazing,” Haynes observes. “And I've been kind of getting back into it. It's gonna take me a while to get as comfortable with the P-90s as I am with humbuckers, but I'm ready for the challenge because I love the sound.”

As a longtime collaborator of the late Dickey Betts, Haynes also talks about how influential Dickey was in shaping his guitar playing and career. “It's a sad day. Losing Dickey, you know, I was a huge Allman Brothers fan from the time I was nine years old. Before I ever started playing guitar.

“It was such a thrill to be invited to be in his band and be the other guitar player and slide guitar player. Really, at that time, I was playing some slide, but not a ton. And he kind of forced me to step up my game. Because if I was gonna play slide standing next to Dickey Betts, I better get better at it.”