“If my sound isn't right, I feel like I'm wearing ankle weights. To me, playing to a good sound is the most inspiring part about playing guitar”: Warren Haynes explains why having a great guitar tone is non-negotiable

By Janelle Borg
published

The Gov't Mule maestro also reveals his preference for guitars “that put up a fight” over ones that are easier to play

Warren Haynes performs Gov't Mule's Dark Side of the Mule at Pine Knob Music Theatre on August 02, 2023 in Clarkston, Michigan
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Gov't Mule and the Allman Brothers' Warren Haynes is a master of nuanced guitar tones and dynamics. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he puts a lot of emphasis on getting his sound right, however long that takes.

“If my sound isn't right, I feel like I'm wearing ankle weights,” he notes in a recent interview with Rick Beato.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.