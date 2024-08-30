“What a treat to get back into the studio with my brother Derek”: Warren Haynes reunites with Derek Trucks to revive a lost Allman Brothers song on his forthcoming solo album

Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes has announced his forthcoming solo record, which will feature a long-lost Allman Brothers song that’s been revived and completed with the help of Derek Trucks.

Million Voices Whisper will find Haynes lean further into soul music, with Trucks set to feature on three songs. One of those, Real, Real Love, was initially co-written with Gregg Allman and later finished by Haynes in the late guitarist’s style.

The song was completed to honor the guitarist, who Haynes says “lived to perform… There was no separation between Gregg and his music.”

The record marks the first time Haynes and Trucks have shared a studio together since their time in the Allman Brothers Band, which ended in 2014. Trucks also features on album opener These Changes and closer Hall of Future Saints.

Among the four bonus tracks on the deluxe CD version is a new version of the Trucks-Haynes composition Back Where I Started, originally recorded by the Derek Trucks Band. This new version sees Haynes take center stage on lead vocals and slide guitar.

“This album is quite different than my previous solo records,” Haynes says. “There's a lot of soul music influence but [it’s] very song-oriented with subtle nods to a few of my heroes,” with longtime bandmate Gregg Allman chief among them.

“And what a treat to get back into the studio with my brother Derek,” he continues. “Big shoutout to him as well as Lukas [Nelson] and Jamey [Johnson, producers] for being a part of it. I'm really proud of this new album.”

We’ll have to wait a little longer to hear any of the Haynes-Trucks tracks – including the unearthed ABB song – but the first track, This Is Life As We Know It, can be heard via the video above.

Real Real Love will follow Everything a Good Man Needs, which featured Gregg Allman on guitar alongside Taj Mahal. The song was released posthumously in 2018.

Haynes' new album releases November 1 via Fantasy Records.

Million Voices Whisper is available to preorder now.