“What a treat to get back into the studio with my brother Derek”: Warren Haynes reunites with Derek Trucks to revive a lost Allman Brothers song on his forthcoming solo album

Million Voices Whisper will include Real, Real Love – a song co-written by Gregg Allman, which was unearthed and completed in the style of the late guitar great

Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes has announced his forthcoming solo record, which will feature a long-lost Allman Brothers song that’s been revived and completed with the help of Derek Trucks.

Million Voices Whisper will find Haynes lean further into soul music, with Trucks set to feature on three songs. One of those, Real, Real Love, was initially co-written with Gregg Allman and later finished by Haynes in the late guitarist’s style.

