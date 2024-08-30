“What a treat to get back into the studio with my brother Derek”: Warren Haynes reunites with Derek Trucks to revive a lost Allman Brothers song on his forthcoming solo album

Million Voices Whisper will include Real, Real Love – a song co-written by Gregg Allman, which was unearthed and completed in the style of the late guitar great
Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes has announced his forthcoming solo record, which will feature a long-lost Allman Brothers song that’s been revived and completed with the help of Derek Trucks.
Million Voices Whisper will find Haynes lean further into soul music, with Trucks set to feature on three songs. One of those, Real, Real Love, was initially co-written with Gregg Allman and later finished by Haynes in the late guitarist’s style.
The song was completed to honor the guitarist, who Haynes says “lived to perform… There was no separation between Gregg and his music.”
The record marks the first time Haynes and Trucks have shared a studio together since their time in the Allman Brothers Band, which ended in 2014. Trucks also features on album opener These Changes and closer Hall of Future Saints.
Among the four bonus tracks on the deluxe CD version is a new version of the Trucks-Haynes composition Back Where I Started, originally recorded by the Derek Trucks Band. This new version sees Haynes take center stage on lead vocals and slide guitar.
“This album is quite different than my previous solo records,” Haynes says. “There's a lot of soul music influence but [it’s] very song-oriented with subtle nods to a few of my heroes,” with longtime bandmate Gregg Allman chief among them.
“And what a treat to get back into the studio with my brother Derek,” he continues. “Big shoutout to him as well as Lukas [Nelson] and Jamey [Johnson, producers] for being a part of it. I'm really proud of this new album.”
