Warren Haynes Premieres New Album, 'Ashes & Dust,' Announces U.S. Tour

Warren Haynes has premiered some of his new album, the acoustic Ashes & Dust today. You can listen to "Is It Me Or You," "Coal Tattoo" and "Blue Maiden's Tale" below, and pre-order the album right here.

Ashes & Dust, recorded with New Jersey band Railroad Earth, is set for a July 24 release via Concord Records.

Haynes also has announced a fall tour of the U.S. to promote the album. You can check out the dates below.

Additional ticket information is available here.