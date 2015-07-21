Warren Haynes Premieres New Album, 'Ashes & Dust,' Announces U.S. Tour

Warren Haynes has premiered some of his new album, the acoustic Ashes & Dust today. You can listen to "Is It Me Or You," "Coal Tattoo" and "Blue Maiden's Tale" below, and pre-order the album right here.
Ashes & Dust, recorded with New Jersey band Railroad Earth, is set for a July 24 release via Concord Records.
Haynes also has announced a fall tour of the U.S. to promote the album. You can check out the dates below.
Additional ticket information is available here.
- July 23 New York, NY @ Town Hall #
- August 1 Bridgeport, CT @ Gathering of the Vibes - Set 1: Warren Haynes Ft.
- Railroad Earth, Set 2: Warren Haynes & The Seaside Allstars
- August 3 Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater #
- August 4 Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore #
- August 6 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend #
- August 7 North Tonawanda, NY @ Rockin' on the River #
- August 8 Baldwinsville, NY @ Paper Mill Island #
- August 9 Burlington, VT @ Lake Champlain Maritime Festival #
- August 14 Scranton, PA @ Peach Fest #
- August 15 Lowell, MA @ Lowell Summer Music Series - Warren Haynes Solo
- September 10-13 Arrington, VA @ Lockn' Festival - Phil Lesh & Friends with Carlos
- Santana, Barry Sless, Rob Barraco & John Molo
- September 22 Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre ^
- September 23 Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre ^
- September 25 St. Louis @ The Pageant ^
- September 24 Columbus, OH @ LC Pavilion ^
- September 26 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre ^
- September 29 Detroit, MI @ Fillmore ^+
- September 30 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^+
- October 1 Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre ^+
- October 2 Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre ^+
- October 3 Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^
- October 6 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre ^
- October 7 Westbury, NY @ The Space ^
- October 8 Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre ^
- October 10 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^
- October 13 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
- October 18 Raleigh, NC @ American Roots Festival ^
- October 20 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall ^
- October 22 Miami, FL @ Fillmore ^
- October 23 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live ^
- October 24 Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live ^
- # Warren Haynes featuring Railroad Earth
- ^ Warren Haynes backed by Jeff Sipe and ChessBoxer
- + Chris Stapleton opening