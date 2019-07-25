Watch AC/DC Perform “The Jack” Live in 1979

AC/DC have shared a live video of “The Jack,” from their 1976 album, High Voltage, on their official YouTube channel. The performance hails from the Dutch TV show Countdown, recorded July 13, 1979.

The new video is a continuation of the band’s recently announced celebration of the 40th anniversary of their Highway to Hell album, which was initially released on July 27, 1979. “The Jack” Countdown performance was originally issued on the 2007 AC/DC DVD box set, Plug Me In. This is the first time it has officially appeared online.

Last week, the band also released a performance of “Highway to Hell” from the same Countdown show. You can check it out below.