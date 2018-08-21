Watch Aerosmith and Post Malone Duet on "Dream On," "Toys in the Attic" at MTV VMAs

Aerosmith have been everywhere on TV this past week, from The Today Show to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Last night, they popped up at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they helped Post Malone close out the proceedings with run throughs of “Dream On” and “Toys in the Attic.”

The performance kicked off with Malone, aided by guitarist Andrew Watt (formerly of California Breed) and rapper 21 Savage, performing his song “Rockstar.” Malone then grabbed a guitar and joined Aerosmith for “Dream On,” which led into a rollicking "Toys in the Attic,” replete with Joe Perry jamming the headstock and neck of his axe through a Marshall cabinet.

Aerosmith recently announced a Las Vegas residency, dubbed Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, which will run for 18 shows in April-July 2019 at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. Giles Martin—best known for creating the soundscape for The Beatles Love by Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas—will produce the concerts.