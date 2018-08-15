Watch Aerosmith Play "Sweet Emotion" on the 'Today' Show

(Image credit: Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Early Wednesday morning, Aerosmith stopped by the Today show. The legendary rockers performed "Sweet Emotion" and "Love in an Elevator," and announced a Las Vegas residency for 2019. You can see the band's performance of "Sweet Emotion" below.

The band's Las Vegas residency, dubbed Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, will feature 18 shows, taking place from April-July 2019 at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. Giles Martin—best known for creating the soundscape for The Beatles Love by Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas—will produce the concerts.

During their appearance on Today, the band took some time out to discuss the residency onstage.

“We want to bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith, but has a whole other element that we’ve never been able to do before,” guitarist Joe Perry said of the show. You can watch the band's full onstage interview below.

You can check out the full Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild itinerary below. For tickets and more information, head on over to aerosmith.com.

Aerosmith's full performance—including their rendition of "Love in an Elevator"—can be seen over at today.com.

April 2019: 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26

June 2019: 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2019: 2, 4, 7, 9