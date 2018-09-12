Watch Aerosmith Rip Through a Five-Song Mini-Set with Jimmy Page at a 1990 Club Gig

On this day in 1989 Aerosmith released their tenth studio album, Pump. The record was their third effort since reuniting earlier in the decade, and arguably their strongest album since their mid Seventies heyday, boasting massive hit singles like “Love In an Elevator” and “Janie’s Got a Gun.”

The tour for that album saw the band play the Monsters of Rock festival at Castle Donington in the U.K. on Aug. 18, 1990. During Aerosmith's performance, Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page came up onstage and joined them for two songs.

Two nights later, Page joined Aerosmith again at an intimate club show at the Marquee in London. Together, Page and Aerosmith ripped through a thrilling mini-set of Jimmy Reed’s “I Ain’t Got You,” the Yardbirds’ “Think About It,” Jimi Hendrix’s “Red House” and Led Zeppelin's “Immigrant Song,” before finishing up with a raucous “Train Kept A-Rollin’.”

Check out the electrifying five-song set above.

Aerosmith recently announced a Las Vegas residency, dubbed Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, which will run for 18 shows in April-July 2019 at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. Giles Martin—best known for creating the soundscape for The Beatles Love by Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas—will produce the concerts.

