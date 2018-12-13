Watch Andy Timmons Perform a Solo Guitar Version of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Andy Timmons has shared a solo guitar arrangement of two Queen songs, “You Take My Breath Away” and "Bohemian Rhapsody." You can check out the video above.

Said Timmons: “It’s such a joy to see such an outpouring of love for Queen with the release of their great biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. I grew up with the records A Night at the Opera and A Day at the Races, and listening today, they are even more inspiring than ever. To listen now with my experienced ear, it’s so breathtaking to hear the amount of passion, incredible hard work and musical brilliance it took to create these masterpieces.”

In August, Timmons’ 1994 debut instrumental record, ear X-tacy, was released for the first time on CD via his official website, as well as iTunes and all digital platforms. The collection includes three bonus songs, one of which is the backing track for Timmons’ “Cry For You.”

After re-discovering the original mix tapes, Timmons realized how much better they sounded than the original 1994 mastering that was released. "Since it was coming up on the 25th anniversary, I thought the timing was right to re-release this much improved sonic version,” he explained.

“It's quite a trip to revisit how I played all those years ago. I had just left Danger Danger and I was very much wanting to establish myself as an instrumental guitarist in the footsteps of my heroes such as Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson."

“It’s so gratifying (and so much fun really) to share my lifetime of guitar experience,” he says. The response from subscribers has been amazing and I’ve even noticed a huge improvement in my own playing from the process of teaching.”

For more information, head over to AndyTimmons.com. Timmons also offers guitar lessons at GuitarXperience.net.