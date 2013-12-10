Watch an Animated Jeff Beck (Sort of) in LeAnn Rimes' New "Gasoline and Matches" Music Video

As we reported earlier this year, Jeff Beck added a rather nice guitar solo to a rocking LeAnn Rimes tune, "Gasoline and Matches," which appears on her 2013 album, Spitfire.

Rimes' cover of the Julie Miller song also features Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas on vocals.

Over the weekend, Rimes released the official music video for "Gasoline and Matches," and you can check it out below. While Rimes and Thomas appear in the clip, Beck is represented by a pair of wooden hands that appear to be playing his old Yardbirds-era Fender Esquire (which is now hanging out at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland).

A "man on the moon" version of Beck's face also appears in the clip.

To create the inventive stop-animation-photography video, director Ian Padgham used iPhone cameras and connected more than 8,000 images. It took three weeks of daylong sessions to complete the video.

Although we don't need to tell you this (It'll be obvious when you hear it), Beck's solo starts at 1:52 and ends with a cool descending run. Beck also plays — liberally — throughout the song's outro.

Spitfire also features appearances by Alison Krauss and Dan Tyminski.

Enjoy!