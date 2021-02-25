Watch Billy Gibbons and Steven Tyler get down and dirty on Fleetwood Mac’s Rattlesnake Shake

Mick Fleetwood’s all-star tribute concert to Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green took place at London’s Palladium on February 25, 2020, just months before Green’s passing at age 73 that July.

Now, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the tribute show to the famed electric guitar player, a new video has been released from that evening’s performance, featuring ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler leading the charge through the Fleetwood Mac classic Rattlesnake Shake.

Backing Mssrs. Tyler and Gibbons on the performance are Mick Fleetwood, Dave Bronze, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, Ricky Peterson, Zak Starkey and Rick Vito.

The one-off celebration, which also featured David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Noel Gallagher, Bill Wyman, John Mayall, Neil Finn, Andy Fairweather Low, Christine McVie, Zak Starkey and more, is being released online via video-on-demand, as well as in a variety of physical formats, including 4LP gatefold vinyl, on April 30.

Late last year, another performance from the evening – The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown), with Gibbons paired up with Kirk Hammett and his Greeny Les Paul – was unveiled as well.

To preorder Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac, head here.