Watch Billy Gibbons and Steven Tyler team up for a blazing cover of Fleetwood Mac's Oh Well

A clip of Steven Tyler and Billy Gibbons performing Fleetwood Mac's Oh Well at the Mick Fleetwood & Friends tribute concert has been shared online.

It sees the Aerosmith and ZZ Top frontmen trade lead vocal duties on the 1969 Then Play On cut, while Gibbons also lays down some killer, gained-up electric guitar lines with former Fleetwood Mac six-stringer Rick Vito.

The footage is taken from the star-studded Peter Green tribute event, which took place on February 25, 2020, and saw performances from Kirk Hammett, David Gilmour, John Mayall, Jeremy Spencer, Christine McVie, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Noel Gallagher and more.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac is now available in three formats, a quadruple vinyl version, a 2CD/Blu-ray edition that includes a 20-page Mediabook, and a Super Deluxe edition.

The latter also features a 44-page hardback book with notes by Anthony Bozza, co-author of Mick Fleetwood's memoir Play On: Now, Then, and Fleetwood Mac.

“The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began," says Mick Fleetwood, "and it’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music. Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent.

"I was honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician."

