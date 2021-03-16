All-star Mick Fleetwood & Friends concert celebrating the music of Peter Green to be streamed online

More than a year after Mick Fleetwood assembled a star-studded lineup of special guests to celebrate the music of late electric guitar great Peter Green and the early years of Fleetwood Mac, the one-off concert is set to be streamed online via video on demand.

The historic show, which took place on February 20 last year at the London Palladium, was originally slated to appear in cinemas around the globe, but will instead be streamed on April 24 via nugs.net in HD and 4K with Dolby Atmos sound.

It will then be available for five days on demand, before being released in physical formats on April 30.

Boasting an all-star, the concert saw a whole host of guitar heavyweights in action alongside Fleetwood, including Kirk Hammett, David Gilmour, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, John Mayall and Pete Townshend.

Other performers on the night included Neil Finn, Christine McVie, Zak Starkey, Steven Tyler and Bill Wyman, all of whom performed alongside a house band composed of Dave Bronze, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, Ricky Peterson, Rick Vito and Mick Fleetwood himself.

Of Green’s legacy and upcoming concert, Fleetwood said, “Peter Green taught me two unassailable lessons when it came to music: less is more and don’t worry about being clever. He played from his heart, which is why so many people, musicians and appreciators alike gathered in London to pay tribute to him, all of us together earring witness to the magic of Peter’s music.

“He revealed himself in his art, which sometimes happens at great cost, as it was with Peter,” he continued. “He showed so much of himself that he had to withdraw. And he did. May he rest easy. He was loved and he will be missed.”

Tickets for the livestream will go on sale on March 17 at 10am ET.

For more info and to see the concert's feature-packed setlist, head over to Mick Fleetwood & Friends.