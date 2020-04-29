Bleed From Within's Craig 'Goonzi' Gowans trades shred for chug in this savage playthrough of Into Nothing

Bleed From Within are known for their blisteringly high-tempo and super-precise brand of metalcore. Now four studio albums down, the Scots show no signs of taking their foot off the gas. Into Nothing, the second single from the band's upcoming album Fracture marks their entry into the realm of slower tempos - with the exception of the blazing guitar solo - and, man, do they pull it off spectacularly.

Guitarist Craig 'Goonzi' Gowans has recorded a full guitar playthrough of the track, demonstrating his skill as both a chug-master and an exceptional shredder. He wields a Carillion Polaris electric guitar fitted with Bare Knuckle Juggernaut pickups, which is running through Neural DSP's Archetype: Nolly amp modeler.

"Into Nothing was written during our off days between festivals last summer - we hired a lodge in The Netherlands so we could focus on writing," Gowans recalls. "I've always wanted to have a slower-tempo, stompy song in our set, it was definitely written with playing it live in mind.

"It's probably the most old school-sounding song we've ever written, especially with the thrash section in the middle. The solo was written/recorded the day before we shot the music video, so I had to pretty much learn it on the day!”

Bleed From Within's Fracture is available from May 29 via Century Media Records.