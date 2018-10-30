Watch Def Leppard's Phil Collen Show Off His Collection of Jackson Guitars

Phil Collen went backstage during a stop on the 2018 Def Leppard / Journey tour to give a video run-through of his Jackson guitars.

In the clip above, Collen tells the story behind everything from his 1986 silver crackle Soloist—“it’s in the ‘Women’ video and I played it on the record with ‘Pour Some Sugar On Me,’” he says—to the newer X-Stroyer and his PC-1 signature models.

Check out the video for more Collen guitars.

As previously reported, Def Leppard were recently nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The band have shared a new holiday-themed single, an acoustic ballad titled "We All Need Christmas,” as well as announced two new releases for November 30.

The first, The Story So Far—The Best Of, will be offered in multiple configurations, is available for pre-order here.

Additionally, on the same day Def Leppard will release Hysteria: The Singles, a limited-edition, 10-disc vinyl box set featuring all of the seven-inch singles from their 1987 smash, Hysteria. It can be pre-ordered here.

For more information, head over to DefLeppard.com.