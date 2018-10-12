Listen to a New Def Leppard Song, "We All Need Christmas"

Recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees Def Leppard have shared a new holiday-themed single, an acoustic ballad titled "We All Need Christmas.” The band is also announcing two new releases for November 30.

The first, The Story So Far—The Best Of, will be offered in multiple configurations, is available for pre-order here.

Additionally, on the same day Def Leppard will release Hysteria: The Singles, a limited-edition, 10-disc vinyl box set featuring all of the seven-inch singles from their 1987 smash, Hysteria. It can be pre-ordered here.

Check out The Story So Far—The Best Of and Hysteria: The Singles track lists below.

The Story So Far—The Best Of track list:

Disc 1:

01. Animal

02. Photograph

03. Pour Some Sugar On Me

04. Love Bites

05. Let's Get Rocked

06. Armaggedon It

07. Foolin'

08. Two Steps Behind

09. Heaven Is

10. Rocket

11. Hysteria

12. Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad

13. Make Love Like A Man

14. Action

15. When Love & Hate Collide

16. Rock of Ages

17. Personal Jesus

Disc 2:

01. Let's Go

02. Promises

03. Slang

04. Bringin' On The Heartbreak

05. Rock On (Radio Remix)

06. Nine Lives (feat. Tim McGraw)

07. Work It Out

08. Stand Up

09. Dangerous

10. Now

11. Undefeated

12. Tonight

13. C'Mon C'Mon

14. Man Enough

15. No Matter What

16. All I Want Is Everything

17. It's All About Believing

18. Kings Of The World

Hysteria: The Singles track list:

Disc One: Women / Tear It Down (U.S. Version)

Disc Two: Animal / I Wanna Be Your Hero (U.S. Version)

Disc Three: Hysteria / Ride in To the Sun (International Version)

Disc Four: Pour Some Sugar on Me / Ring of Fire (U.S. Version)

Disc Five: Love Bites / Billy's Got A Gun (Live) (International Version)

Disc Six: Armageddon It / Release Me (Canadian Version)

Disc Seven: Rocket / Woman (Live) (U.S. Version)

Disc Eight: Excitable / Run Riot (Album Version)

Disc Nine: Love and Affection / Don't Shoot Shotgun (Album Version)

Disc Ten: Animal / Tear It Down (Spanish Artwork Version)