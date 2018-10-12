Listen to a New Def Leppard Song, "We All Need Christmas"

Recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees Def Leppard have shared a new holiday-themed single, an acoustic ballad titled "We All Need Christmas.” The band is also announcing two new releases for November 30.
The first, The Story So Far—The Best Of, will be offered in multiple configurations, is available for pre-order here.
Additionally, on the same day Def Leppard will release Hysteria: The Singles, a limited-edition, 10-disc vinyl box set featuring all of the seven-inch singles from their 1987 smash, Hysteria. It can be pre-ordered here.
Check out The Story So Far—The Best Of and Hysteria: The Singles track lists below.
The Story So Far—The Best Of track list:
Disc 1:
01. Animal
02. Photograph
03. Pour Some Sugar On Me
04. Love Bites
05. Let's Get Rocked
06. Armaggedon It
07. Foolin'
08. Two Steps Behind
09. Heaven Is
10. Rocket
11. Hysteria
12. Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad
13. Make Love Like A Man
14. Action
15. When Love & Hate Collide
16. Rock of Ages
17. Personal Jesus
Disc 2:
01. Let's Go
02. Promises
03. Slang
04. Bringin' On The Heartbreak
05. Rock On (Radio Remix)
06. Nine Lives (feat. Tim McGraw)
07. Work It Out
08. Stand Up
09. Dangerous
10. Now
11. Undefeated
12. Tonight
13. C'Mon C'Mon
14. Man Enough
15. No Matter What
16. All I Want Is Everything
17. It's All About Believing
18. Kings Of The World
Hysteria: The Singles track list:
Disc One: Women / Tear It Down (U.S. Version)
Disc Two: Animal / I Wanna Be Your Hero (U.S. Version)
Disc Three: Hysteria / Ride in To the Sun (International Version)
Disc Four: Pour Some Sugar on Me / Ring of Fire (U.S. Version)
Disc Five: Love Bites / Billy's Got A Gun (Live) (International Version)
Disc Six: Armageddon It / Release Me (Canadian Version)
Disc Seven: Rocket / Woman (Live) (U.S. Version)
Disc Eight: Excitable / Run Riot (Album Version)
Disc Nine: Love and Affection / Don't Shoot Shotgun (Album Version)
Disc Ten: Animal / Tear It Down (Spanish Artwork Version)