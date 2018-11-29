Watch Dream Theater Discuss Favorite Places to Play, Constructing Live Set Lists

Dream Theater have shared a new video interview in advance of the release of their forthcoming album, Distance Over Time. In the above clip, the band discuss their favorite places to perform, and also the countries and continents they’d most love to visit.

They also talk about how they construct their live set lists, including the process of adding in deep cuts or rarely played songs. Hint: it involves an Excel spreadsheet.

As previously reported, Dream Theater recently announced the release of Distance Over Time for February 22, 2019. The record, their 14th full-length effort of new material, is the follow-up to 2016’s The Astonishing, and their first for new label InsideOut. The band will hit the road in support of the album beginning March 20 in San Diego.

For more information, head over to DreamTheater.net.