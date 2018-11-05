Dream Theater Announce New Album, ‘Distance Over Time’

Dream Theater have announced the release of their new studio album, Distance Over Time, in February, 2019. The record, their 14th full-length effort of new material, is the follow-up to 2016’s The Astonishing, and their first for new label InsideOut. You can check out a short teaser video, which also reveals the Distance Over Time album artwork, above.

The band have been hinting at the new record for some time, posting regular updates and studio clips through their official Twitter account. On September 14, guitarist John Petrucci shared a short video revealing that they had reached the final day of recording.

4 months ago we moved into a top secret 🤫 studio location to record our 14th studio album. Today is our last day. We cannot wait for you guys to hear this record! 🎧 pic.twitter.com/tlYBvuxK1LSeptember 14, 2018

Additionally, Dream Theater have announced preliminary North American tour dates, with venues still to be determined. The itinerary is below.

Dream Theater 2019 North American tour dates:

Mar. 20 - San Diego, CA

Mar. 21 - Los Angeles, CA

Mar. 22 - Los Angeles, CA

Mar. 24 - San Francisco, CA

Mar. 26 - Denver, CO

Mar. 28 - St. Paul, MN

Mar. 29 - Chicago, IL

Mar. 31 - Milwaukee, WI

Apr. 02 - Detroit, MI

Apr. 04 - Toronto, Ont.

Apr. 05 - Montreal, Que.

Apr. 06 - Quebec City, Que.

Apr. 08 - Boston, MA

Apr. 09 - Oakdale, CT

Apr. 10 - Red Bank, NJ

Apr. 12 - New York, NY

Apr. 13 - Upper Darby, PA

Apr. 15 - Washington, D.C.

Apr. 17 - Nashville, TN

Apr. 22 - Charlotte, NC

Apr. 23 - Atlanta, GA

Apr. 25 - Orlando, FL

Apr. 26 - St. Petersburg, FL

Apr. 27 - Jacksonville, FL

Apr. 29 - Dallas, TX

Apr. 30 - Houston, TX

May 01 - Austin, TX