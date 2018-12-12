Watch Dream Theater Discuss New Single, “Untethered Angel”

Dream Theater have shared a new interview video of guitarist John Petrucci, singer James LaBrie and keyboardist Jordan Rudess discussing "Untethered Angel," the first single from the band’s upcoming studio album, Distance Over Time, due February 22. You can check it out above.

Regarding the title of the song, Petrucci says, “The word ‘untethered,” I just like. And I wrote it down a while back and wanted to use it for something.”

Adds Rudess: “I like the songs that we do that are kind of a combination of the various elements. This one has that energy, we had some trades between John and myself that go back and forth.”

Says LaBrie: “It’s very dynamic vocally and it is instrumentally a powerhouse for sure.”

As previously reported, Distance Over Time is the follow-up to 2016’s The Astonishing, and Dream Theater's first album for their new label, InsideOut.

Dream Theater will hit the road in support of Distance Over Time beginning March 20 in San Diego. The album is available for pre-order here.