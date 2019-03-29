Watch Emily Wolfe Play Eric Clapton’s "Crossroads" Guitar

Today, Guitar Center uploaded a neat video of up-and-coming Texas guitarist Emily Wolfe playing Eric Clapton's legendary "Crossroads" guitar. You can check it out above.

As Wolfe plays the 1964 Gibson ES-335, which Clapton famously used during his time with Cream, she also discusses her musical influences, and what the legendary guitar means to her.

Gibson CMO Cesar Gueikian also pops up to discuss the history of the iconic electric guitar, and what's coming next for Gibson.

For more on Emily Wolfe, follow along on Facebook.