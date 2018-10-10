Watch Ernie Ball's New Film 'Unspoken Expression' Featuring Slash

Ernie Ball has premiered a brand new mini-documentary film, Unspoken Expression, starring legendary guitarist Slash. You can watch it below.

Filmed inside Slash's private studio and creative haven, Unspoken Expression delves into the rock icon's playing, early inspirations, and how the guitar is the conduit for his creativity and passion.

"The guitar is basically a vehicle to be able to express feelings of anxiety, feelings of anger, feelings of passion, feelings of love, feelings of excitement, feelings of violence, feelings of sex...all of these kinds of emotions are, for me, very well expressed through the guitar," Slash says.

Living the Dream, the new album by Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, is available now.

