Watch Galactic Empire Play "Rehearsal One: A Galactic Empire Story"

One of the best things about a new Star Wars movie is that it usually means a new video by a mysterious band called Galactic Empire.

So it was no surprise that late last week, as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was taking over movie theaters across the country, Galactic Empire's new video, Rehearsal One: A Galactic Empire Story, was taking over YouTube. You can check it out below.

Galactic Empire consists of some pedigreed metal men—including Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland of Atrium Audio, who have produced such bands as August Burns Red and Rivers of Nihil, and members of Alustrium.

“These instruments are crude but should be adequate to shred some faces as we journey across the galaxy," said guitarist “Darth Vader” several months ago. "We have been doubling our efforts to complete our debut full-length album in time for the Emperor’s arrival. If you are not part of the Rebel Alliance or a traitor, prepare to succumb to the Dark Side upon our album’s release.”

Speaking of which, their new self-titled album is available for pre-order here and via iTunes.