Watch Half Hearted's Jason Grandell deliver some insanely catchy Tele woodshedding in this playthrough of Breathing Pattern

Half Hearted are a four-piece rock band from Hartford, Connecticut, fusing catchy guitar melodies with pop-punk vocals in a way that belies their short tenure in the scene.

Guitarist Jason Grandell has recorded a full playthrough of Breathing Pattern, taken from the band's debut self-titled album, which puts the band's catchiest hooks on full display.

Grandell delivers the track using a Fender Professional Series Telecaster electric guitar - modded to pack a humbucker in the bridge - equipped with D'Addario 10-46 strings through a Kemper Profiler amp modeler.

“When we wrote Breathing Pattern over a year ago, I always knew that I wanted to do a playthrough for it once it was finally released," Grandell recalled. "Out of all the songs on the album, I’d say this song has the catchiest guitar work overall, and some of the coolest riffs I’ve ever written.

"The little solo section towards the end was something I had written about 3 years ago in a totally different key/tempo. When we determined that we wanted a guitar solo in this song, I remembered that I had this cool part lying around, so I spent a whole night messing around with it and transposing it into the key of this song.

"Thankfully, it fit perfectly! In my opinion, it turned out even better than it was originally!”

Half Hearted's debut album is available now.