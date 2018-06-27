Watch Hodor of 'Game of Thrones' Jam on "Holy Wars" with Megadeth

This past weekend—prior to their performance at Hellfest in Clisson, France—Megadeth were joined backstage by actor Kristian Nairn, best known for playing Hodor in Game of Thrones.

As it turns out, Nairn isn't just a great actor, he's—as Dave Mustaine and Kiko Loureiro quickly found out—a killer guitarist as well.

Above, you can watch Nairn jam backstage on "Holy Wars" with Mustaine. Nairn also introduced the band to the Hellfest crowd, an occasion that you can watch below.

Megadeth's Hellfest set was also notable for a very rare performance of Peace Sells...but Who's Buying closer, "My Last Words," which the band dug out as a tribute to former Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, who died unexpectedly this past weekend at the age of 54.