Watch Megadeth Pay Tribute to Vinnie Paul with Rare "My Last Words" Performance

This past weekend, the music world was shocked by the sudden death of Vinnie Paul, the legendary drummer for Pantera, Damageplan and Hellyeah. Tributes have been pouring in across the music world since the news was first announced on Saturday, but of particular poignancy was Megadeth's salute to the late drummer.

During their two performances over the weekend, the band played "My Last Words," a 1986 track that the band hadn't performed live since 2010. The band dedicated their June 24 performance of the Peace Sells...but Who's Buying closer at Hellfest to Paul. You can watch pro-shot footage of the tribute above.

This isn't the first time of late that Megadeth have dug out a long-dormant Peace Sells cut during a concert. Just a couple weeks ago, they performed "The Conjuring," a song they hadn't played live since 2001.

You can check out some fan-filmed footage of the most recent time the band had performed "My Last Words," at the Cow Palace in San Francisco in August 2010, below.