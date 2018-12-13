Watch: If Guitar Legends Cover Holiday Classics...

To ring in the season, Positive Grid is asking an age-old question: What would it sound like if classic holiday songs were covered in the style of legendary guitarists? Watch above as guitarist James Ryan gives us the answer using his weapon of choice, the 600 Watt Positive Grid BIAS Head.

You'll hear plenty of amusing holiday-standard-meets-guitar-shredder pairings, including "Hark the Herald Angels Sing" in the style of Metallica, "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" in the style of Eddie Van Halen, "Carol of the Bells" in the style of Yngwie Malmsteen, and plenty more.

Powering Ryan's playing is the BIAS Head, which delivers a boatload of amazing-sounding classic and boutique tube amplifiers in a compact, easy-to-tweak form — plus 600 Watts of power. The head comes fully loaded with 25 presets — from buttery vintage tones to full-on modern shred — and is ready to plug-and-play right out of the box. But for guitarists who want the ability to customize sounds in ways never dreamed of, Positive Grid includes BIAS AMP 2 Pro (a $199 value) with the BIAS Head. This acclaimed software allows users the opportunity to recreate the sound and feel of nearly any amplifier on the planet.

Right now, you can get a free Positive Grid BIAS Twin pedal (at $299 value) when you buy a BIAS Head or Rack. The offer ends December 31, 2018, and you can find out more here.

For more on Positive Grid, head over to positivegrid.com.