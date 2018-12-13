Watch Jack White Join Pearl Jam for Fiery "Rockin' in the Free World"

Pearl Jam recently posted a pro-shot video of the band’s performance of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” at the NOS Alive Festival in Oeiras, Portugal in July.

For the set closing number the band was joined by Jack White, who also appeared at the festival that day. You can check out the clip above.

In March, Pearl Jam shared a new song, "Can't Deny Me." According to their website, the track is from their as-yet-untitled upcoming album and was produced by Pearl Jam with Brendan O'Brien.

“Can’t Deny Me” is available for download at pearljam.com.