Watch Joe Bonamassa, Tommy Emmanuel (on electric guitar) and Josh Smith shred the blues on a boat

In a recent interview with Guitar World, Joe Bonamassa opined, "It’s easy to play marginally good blues. It’s very difficult to play great blues."

With that in mind, we present this clip of some very, very great blues playing, courtesy of JoBo, Florida-based musician and instructor Josh Smith and, in a rare electric guitar performance, the Certified Guitar Player himself, Tommy Emmanuel.

The three got together during Bonamassa’s recent Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea cruise for a performance of Breaking Up Someone’s Home, complete with plenty of head-cutting six-string playing.

The results were, needless to say, electric.

Bonamassa has already announced dates and details for the 2021 iteration of the cruise, which will feature George Thorogood & the Destroyers and Eric Gales, among many others.

For more JoBo info, head to Blues Alive at Sea.