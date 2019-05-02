Watch Johnny Marr in the Latest Episode of Ernie Ball's 'String Theory' Series

Today we bring you the latest episode of String Theory, this time starring The Smiths axeman, Johnny Marr. You can watch it above.

A web series created by Ernie Ball, String Theory explores the sonic origins of influential and innovative musicians. In the episode, Marr discusses his beginnings with music and guitar, his love of playing, plus his relationship with Ernie Ball and much more.

Speaking of his relationship with music, Marr says, "There’s politics in it, there’s obsession in it, there’s romanticism in it, there’s poetry in it, and there’s your own personal relationship to it. It’s an entire world, really."

You can check out over 40 String Theory episodes featuring artists like Kirk Hammett, Steve Vai, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, J Mascis, Daron Malakian, Lzzy Hale, Dave Navarro, Mick Mars, Laura Jane Grace, Justin Chancellor, Robin Finck and more at ernieball.com/stringtheory.

